Reese Witherspoon weighs in on how media covered her differently from Britney Spears

Reese Witherspoon is opening up about how she considers herself one of the lucky women in Hollywood, whom the media decided to paint in a favorable light, unlike other stars including Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, and Britney Spears.

After the Hulu documentary "Framing Britney Spears" was released in February, there has been widespread conversation on the pervasive misogynistic treatment of some female celebrities, those the media considered “bad.” Meanwhile, others like Witherspoon or Jennifer Garner were deemed “good.”

Reese Witherspoon and Britney Spears. Edward Berthelot / Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

Witherspoon, who was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in 2013, said that even though she has been filmed screaming at cameras throughout her career (like during her 2013 arrest), her positive reputation always prevailed.

"What if the media had decided I was something else?" Witherspoon, 45, asked in a new interview with Time magazine. "I would be in a totally different position. I want to say it's my decisions or the career choices I made, but it felt very arbitrary. And kind of sh----."

In the interview, Witherspoon also brought up a 2015 illustration where Time magazine portrayed her and other celebrities in a degrading way. When profiling a group of female stars who had launched successful businesses, the magazine chose to depict them as domestic goddesses, holding baked goods, carrying cleaning supplies and donning aprons. In the picture, Witherspoon is seen vacuuming, even though she was being featured for her fashion brand Draper James.

Lucy Feldman who conducted the Time interview with Witherspoon, wrote that she apologized to her on the magazine's behalf for the demeaning picture. Witherspoon seemed to take it in stride, choosing to move forward instead of looking backward.

“Culture shifts,” Witherspoon replied. “Culture changes.

"Once you know better, you do better. We have to make room for that."