Reese Witherspoon marks 30th anniversary of her 1st movie: 'I am so deeply grateful'

It’s been three decades of wonder for Reese Witherspoon.

The star celebrated the 30th anniversary of the release of her first movie in a sweet Instagram post Tuesday.

“A kind person on Twitter reminded me that 30 years ago, my very first movie came out,” she captioned a photo of herself as a young teen from the film. “It was a movie called Man In the Moon and I was 14 years old.”

“The Man in the Moon,” a coming-of-age drama that also featured Jason London, hit theaters Oct. 4, 1991, and marked the beginning of a film career for one of Hollywood’s brightest stars in Witherspoon, who remains in awe of how far she’s come.

Who knew the great things Witherspoon would go on to accomplish when she starred in "The Man in the Moon?" Alamy Stock Photo

“I had no idea the journey that lay ahead of me, but I am so deeply grateful for all the ups and the downs that brought me to this moment,” she wrote.

“I learned from All of them. And Thank YOU to everyone who has watched my movies, tuned into one of my TV shows or even said hi to me at the grocery store. I am so blessed to have fans who let me entertain them. Feeling very grateful for this journey. Thought I would share.”

Some pretty famous folks made sure to chime in for the occasion.

“You have the same sweet and pretty face—it’s been thirty years?!!” Jennifer Garner commented.

“Adorable!” Katie Couric wrote.

“What an inspiring journey, friend,” commented Ava DuVernay, who directed Witherspoon in “A Wrinkle in Time.”

The film certainly proved to be a launching pad for Witherspoon, who has gone on to star in such hits as “Legally Blonde” (which turned 20 this summer!) and “Sweet Home Alabama.” She’s won an Academy Award for “Walk the Line” and earned another Oscar nomination for “Wild.” Witherspoon has also conquered the small screen with critically acclaimed roles in “The Morning Show,” Big Little Lies” and “Little Fires Everywhere."

While “The Man in the Moon” may have marked the beginning of Witherspoon’s big screen career, it was also the last film for director Robert Mulligan, who had previously earned an Oscar nomination for helming the classic film “To Kill a Mockingbird” and directed “Summer of ‘42” and “Same Time, Next Year.”

