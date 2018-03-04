share tweet pin email

If you haven't read Celeste Ng's hit novel "Little Fires Everywhere," you might want to go get a copy.

Two of Hollywood’s favorite ladies, "Big Little Lies" actress Reese Witherspoon, and "Scandal" star Kerry Washington, are teaming up to create a limited-series show based on the captivating book.

Yâall! Iâm so excited to tell you that @kerrywashington and I will be bringing #LittleFiresEverywhere to the screen together ! I love this beautiful book about motherhood and I canât wait to finally collaborate with one of my favorite actresses. pic.twitter.com/EyeMUP4vZd — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) March 2, 2018

The story centers around two very different mothers, Mia and Elena, living in a picturesque suburban Ohio town. A curious custody dispute over an Asian-American baby, however, divides the city. And Mia, a single mom, and Elena, a wealthy mother of four, find themselves in situations that neither could have predicted.

On Instagram, Witherspoon, described the novel as a "beautiful book about motherhood" and said she couldn't wait to collaborate with Washington.

Witherspoon and Washington were so excited about launching their collaboration, they even did a little dance:

Ng (pronounced "ing") will serve as producer and Liz Tigelaar from "Bates Motel" will write the series.

The project’s production is being handled by Witherspoon’s own media company, Hello Sunshine, and Washington’s Simpson Street, with support from ABC Signature Studios.

Right now, it’s unknown which lucky network will air the series, but according to the Hollywood Reporter, network execs met in Hollywood this week to duke it out.

Viewers will just have to wait and see!