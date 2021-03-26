Reese Witherspoon celebrates 10th anniversary with throwback wedding pic

Time flies when you're in love!

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are celebrating 10 years of marriage, and the actor marked the occasion by sending a special social media shoutout to her husband.

On Friday afternoon, Witherspoon, 45, posted a throwback photo from her wedding day and captioned it, "Celebrating 10 years of marriage to my sweet hubby. What a special day with all of our dear friends."

In the loving snapshot, Toth kisses Witherspoon on the head as she beams for the camera in her stunning gown.

The "Little Fires Everywhere" star took a moment to marvel at how the first decade of her marriage has gone by in the blink of an eye.

"Looking back, I can’t believe it has gone so quickly! I guess that’s how it goes with 3 kids, Big LOVE, lots of laughing, non- stop travel, so many dogs, and fun adventures... figuring out this crazy world together," she wrote.

Witherspoon and Toth, 50, have one child together, an 8-year-old son named Tennessee James. The "Big Little Lies" star also has two children from her first marriage to Ryan Phillippe, a 21-year-old daughter named Ava Phillippe and a 17-year-old son named Deacon Phillippe.

Witherspoon ended her post by letting her husband know just how excited she is to see what their future holds.

"Here’s to many more days in the sun! I ❤️ you, JT," she wrote.

Last summer, Witherspoon sent another sweet shoutout to Toth on his 50th birthday and called him an "amazing hubby."

"Everything you do, you put in 1000 %! Whether he’s training for a triathlon, giving back to his community, supporting his friends, or loving his family, he gives his whole heart to so many people everyday! I ❤️ you so much, JT!" she wrote.