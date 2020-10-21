Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava mourn loss of their dog Pepper

Reese Witherspoon and her kids are mourning the loss of one of their family pets, a Frenchie named Pepper.

Reese shared on her Instagram that the dog died on Monday.

"My goodness, she was such a loyal and devoted family member," she wrote. "I am so heart broken, but I am also deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought our family. Now she’s in dog heaven where all great pets go. Chasing tennis balls, running through open fields of wildflowers and being the Queen that she is. That’s what I believe. 🎾🌸 👑 We will always love you, Pepper."

Witherspoon's oldest child, Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, also shared a heartfelt post about their pup.

"Our sweet girl, Pepper, passed away last night from an aggressive cancer, which she’d been battling for months now. Just when we thought she was getting better, things took a turn for the worst, and she passed peacefully, surrounded by those who love her," Ava wrote. "If you ever met Peps, you’d know she was such a special girl. She was smart, sassy, and loved cuddling. She enjoyed playing in the yard with our Labrador, Hank, and would make everyone laugh with her surprisingly speedy “zoomies” around the house."

Ava added that Pepper had a "unique way of expressing herself with funny little noises that sounded like they were from some sort of pigeon."

"Pepper was simply the best, and I repeatedly told her how perfect I thought she was. This girl got me through so many tough times, including some of my teenage years, and I am forever grateful for our bond," Ava wrote. "I’ll always treasure the times when I’d come home from college and she would meet me at the door, jumping for joy, and I’d pick her up so she could lick my face. She really knew how to make me feel special! As sad as I am and as much as I’ve cried over losing her, I am happy she had such a great life and is no longer in pain."

Reese and her family have a few other pets they regularly post about on social media.

Pepper is survived by her humans and two other dogs, Hank and Lou, who will surely watch over them.