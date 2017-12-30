Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe look like holiday twins

share tweet pin email

During the holidays, countless daughters around the world were told how much they looked like their mothers, but it’s hard to imagine a case where it’s clearer than Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe.

(Click or swipe through to see the photos.)

The actress shared some adorable family photos on Instagram in front of the Christmas tree. In the first, Witherspoon’s sons Tennessee, 5, and Deacon,14, are on the couch, along with her nieces, and what at first glance appears to be Reese, but it’s actually Ava. The second snap shows mom and daughter twinning, both in festive red dresses and lipstick complementing their blond hair and blue eyes.

Last night was a dream! â¨ A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Sep 18, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

The mother-daughter duo have frequently posted snaps where they look alike. Sometimes, not even Hollywood executives can tell them apart. During the last holiday season, Witherspoon told "Entertainment Tonight" that during the premiere of “Sing!” a studio executive accidentally congratulated Ava on the film.

Witherspoon, 41, has repeatedly shown that she’s a proud mom. In addition to posting many photos of the duo looking like two peas in a pod, she also posted a sweet message for Ava’s 18th birthday this past fall.

“Your kindness, grace, intelligence and humor never cease to amaze me. I love you and your HUGE (heart) and I feel so lucky that I get to be your mom,” Witherspoon wrote.