If it's graduation season, that means it's time to think pink!

Or, rather, think like Elle Woods in "Legally Blonde," who proved smarts could come in a fluffy, perky package — thanks to Reese Witherspoon, who played her in the 2001 film. It's a message many grads are taking to heart, and which the actress has been making a tradition to highlight!

You go, girl! Reese Witherspoon in "Legally Blonde."

On Thursday, Witherspoon, 43, posted a collection of beautiful pink mortarboards worn by recent graduates, often with pink power messages on it written in glitter, or sometimes even with an accompanying picture of Elle:

"Congratulations to the class of 2019! In the words of #ElleWoods, you DID IT! Excited to watch your generation change the world," she wrote in the caption.

Many of the mortarboards read "What? Like it's hard?" a classic line delivered by Elle in response to her ex boyfriend's shock at realizing that she'd gotten into Harvard Law.

Witherspoon's Elle Woods has proved pink can be powerful on college campuses.

Witherspoon couldn't be more delighted that Woods has become "a source of strength" to so many, as she told TODAY in 2018.

"I've had more young women come up to me and say, 'I went to law school because of Elle Woods,'" she continued. "It's very incredible to see how long movies can last and how important they can be to young people, generations after generation."

It's not the first time the "Big Little Lies" star has honored the grads who are also honoring her; in 2018 she also posted a similar pink parade.