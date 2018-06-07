share tweet pin email

"Legally Blonde 3" is officially happening!

Star Reese Witherspoon confirmed as much with a short and to-the-point Instagram post on Thursday:

It’s true... #LegallyBlonde3 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 7, 2018 at 5:02am PDT

It's clearly a nod to her pink-loving character Elle Woods, who went poolside in her video application to Harvard Law School in the 2001 original. (Witherspoon reprised the role in 2003's "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde")

We've been excited about this maybe, probably, almost-definitely happening news for a while now, and on Tuesday had our first real solid information that it was going to happen.

But now we know for sure!

No specifics have emerged yet — for now it's unclear if Elle is still in Washington, D.C. or has taken herself and little Bruiser to more glamorous locales, but we suspect we'll know more soon.

As we all know, Elle — and Reese — are very good at remembering details!

