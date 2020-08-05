Reese Witherspoon and more celebs perfectly capture 2020 with this personalized meme

Sign up for our newsletter

It's only early August, but it's safe to say that 2020 has been a wild ride. A new meme perfectly captures the wide range of emotions we've all felt this year, and celebrities all over the internet are sharing their own versions.

Reese Witherspoon kicked off the trend when she shared a photo collage on Instagram, which uses movie stills of herself to show the struggle of these past few months.

It all starts optimistically with a happy photo of Elle Woods from “Legally Blonde” — a reminder of the days when masks weren't a thing and no one knew what "social distancing" meant.

But in March, in the meme, things start to take a turn, and by June, her mood has transformed into an intense still of her "Wild" character, Cheryl Strayed.



“Yup. #2020,” she captioned the post.

Her meme struck a chord with plenty of fellow celebrities, including Gwyneth Paltrow.

“Beyond,” she commented on Witherspoon’s photo.

TODAY anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie also got in on the fun, sharing their own #2020 photos.

"2020 got us like... 😂," reads Hoda's post on TODAY's Instagram page. "Thanks for the inspo, @reesewitherspoon!"

"Hoda and I attempting to get in on @reesewitherspoon’s 2020 meme," Savannah captioned her own photo.

“Mrs. America” actor Uzo Aduba also related, commenting on Witherspoon's post, “Fair, I’d say.”

Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria and Julianne Moore all responded with laughing emojis, and Demi Lovato commented, “HAHAHAHA.”

Meanwhile, Mindy Kaling wrote, “Reese I’m dead," and shared a 2020 meme of her own.

Witherspoon also inspired her “Little Fires Everywhere” co-star Kerry Washington to create her own take on how her emotions have evolved since January.

"...SAME," she wrote on Twitter.

Washington and Witherspoon also recently took part in another social media trend, the black-and-white challenge. As part of that viral movement, women shared black-and-white photos of themselves on social media to spread messages of empowerment.

All of these 2020 memes are spot on!