Rebel Wilson rocks sheer bronze dress for NYE: 'Starting the New Year off strong!'

Rebel Wilson was on theme for New Year’s Eve!

Wilson shared a photo of her evening attire in a snap on Instagram posted on Friday, Dec. 31. The “Pitch Perfect” star stunned in a mid-length sheer metallic bronze dress, styled with a slip underneath. She paired the look with a simple pair of black pointed toe pumps as she posed standing on top of an outdoor couch.

“Starting the New Year off strong!” she wrote in the caption. “HAPPY NEW YEAR you legends, love from downunder!”

Hours later, Wilson showed off another New Year’s Eve outfit on the opposite end of the spectrum. In a boomerang of the actor posing in front of a plethora of fireworks displays on the water, Wilson ditched the dress for a pastel yellow hoodie and matching sweatpants as she smiled wide for the camera.

“Here’s to 2022!” she captioned the post on Instagram.

2021 as a whole was a big year for Wilson. The 41-year-old filmed two of her upcoming movies, including the British indie film “The Almond and the Seahorse” and the Netflix comedy “Senior Year" alongside "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley. Both films mark her return to acting since her big year in 2019. That year, Wilson starred in the television miniseries “Les Norton” and four movies, including “Cats,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “The Hustle” and “Isn’t It Romantic.”

Wilson documented much of the filming process of the upcoming Netflix movie in a series of posts on Instagram from behind-the-scenes on set, including one moment where she channeled her inner Britney Spears for the role.

She also released her first children’s book called “Bella the Brave,” which she has said reflects some moments from her own childhood.

In an Instagram post shared at the beginning of December 2021, she shared three videos introducing the first book of the series and how the series came to be.

“The inspiration behind Bella was really to tell important stories from my childhood where I learned as a person or I learned a good lesson and to try to give positive messages back to kids, but in a fun and entertaining way,” she said. “Bella is obviously based based on me as a young kid, and there’s all details sprinkled throughout the book that are that are real life for me.”

Wilson said the book is “jam packed” with details from her real life, which made it “even more special” for her.

In 2020, Wilson made headlines for what she dubbed her “Year of Health” as she embarked on a personal health journey in honor of her 40th birthday and inspired by her desire to get pregnant. The actor ended up hitting her goal with one month to spare.

In the year since, she’s still sharing some insight into her continued journey to maintain her weight loss. In October 2021, nearly one year after she hit her goal, Wilson opened up about her health and how her weight loss transformed her life.

“I went to the doctor’s and got my yearly checkup last week, and he’s like, ‘Oh my God, all your labs and your bloodwork is like the best it’s ever been and you know, it’s just kind of remarkable,” she said on the Australian “Sunrise” morning show. “I’m proud of myself for doing it and also maintaining it this year even though now I’m back to work filming movies.”