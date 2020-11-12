Rebel Wilson responds to those who say she got 'hot boyfriend' after weight loss

Rebel Wilson is shooting down talk that her boyfriend, Jacob Busch, was only interested in her after she lost weight.

The hilarious "Pitch Perfect" star made headlines earlier this year when she debuted a svelte new look and opened up about her ongoing weight loss journey with fans.

Rebel Wilson and boyfriend Jacob Busch pose on the red carpet of the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health in Monaco in September. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Though she's thrilled about her fit new physique, the 40-year-old funny lady clarified to E! News that Busch was interested in her before she trimmed down.

"Some people on social media say, 'Oh, well, you lost weight and then you got a hot boyfriend.' But, what I do want to say to those people is that I actually dated Jacob when I was at my heaviest as well," said Wilson.

"So, it's not like I suddenly lost weight, and then you're like, oh, you get a hot boyfriend — that's not how it works," she added. "This guy liked me at 100 kilos (220 pounds) and now 75 kilos (165 pounds). I just want to clear out that. There's something really comforting in that to me because you're like, oh, it wasn't necessarily of what my body type was. He really likes me for me."

Wilson and Busch made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health in Monaco in September. Wilson turned heads in a stunning iridescent off-the-shoulder gown, while Busch looked dapper in a sleek tuxedo.

Since then, the "Bridesmaids" star has shared more pics with Busch, whose family founded the Anheuser-Busch brewing company, on Instagram.

"Our plans are just to keep going and everything is so fun and nice," Wilson said of the romance. "We will see! We're talking about a few getaways, but I don't know exactly. He is such a sweetheart and I adore him. We will see what happens."

Wilson said she was initially attracted to Busch's thoughtfulness.

"If you're meeting someone over an app, you can't tell how sweet and genuine they are as a person. And you've agreed, you've actually got to just give it a go and flesh it out in real life, I think. But that, to me, that quality of sweetness is just something that I was really after and that's what Jacob brings to me," she explained.

She also opened up about why she decided to make 2020 her "year of health."

"For me, the big thing was looking at my emotional eating and why I was doing it, and working on the mental side, which for me comes down to self-love really. It's so hard to teach someone about that ... I don't think I've arrived at some final destination yet," said the star, who revealed she dropped the pounds by switching to a protein-heavy diet and amping up her exercise.

Though she's proud of her weight loss, Wilson stressed that she doesn't necessarily think skinnier bodies are healthier.

"I don't want to project the message that being smaller is better because I don't really believe that," she said. "I was just engaging in pretty unhealthy habits, like eating a tub of ice cream every night and stuff, that wasn't actually helping me. It just felt good in the moment."