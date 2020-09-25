Rebel Wilson makes red carpet debut with rumored new boyfriend — see the pics

Is there a new man in Rebel Wilson's life?

The "Pitch Perfect" star made a stylish appearance at the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health in Monaco on Thursday, and she had a handsome man by her side.

Wilson poses alongside rumored boyfriend Jacob Busch. SC Pool - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

The actor hit the red carpet in a gorgeous iridescent off-the-shoulder gown with her blond locks worn in sideswept waves.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

The 40-year-old also turned heads when she posed with her rumored boyfriend, Jacob Busch, who looked sharp in a sleek tuxedo.

Wilson was glowing at the event. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Wilson hasn't officially confirmed the romance, but she has posted several Instagram photos with Busch, whose family founded the Anheuser-Busch brewing company.

On Thursday, the funny lady shared several photos with Busch, 29, in her Instagram stories. He also appeared in a group photo she posted while traveling.

On Friday, Busch posted a photo of himself shirtless on a balcony with Wilson, which only fueled the romance rumors even more. He captioned the photo "C'est bon" and added a heart emoji.

Wilson has been posting photos of Busch on Instagram. SC Pool - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

It's been an exciting year for Wilson, who recently revealed that she was only 17 pounds away from her goal weight after declaring in January that 2020 would be her "Year of Health."

"Thanks for all the love so far on my 'Year of Health' journey — when I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself 'hmmmm...better not' and had a bottle of water instead x 8kg’s to go until I hit my goal — hopefully I can do it by the end of the year x," she wrote.