Rebel Wilson channels classic Britney Spears look in new photo

Is that Rebel Wilson ... or Britney Spears?

Wilson is almost a perfect dopplegänger for the pop diva in new images from the set of her upcoming Netflix comedy "Senior Year."

The Australian-born comedian, 41, has been posting behind-the-scenes peeks from the movie's shoot on Instagram, including a recent photo and video that showed her dressed just like Spears in her 1999 "(You Drive Me) Crazy" video.

In the photo, Wilson wears a sparkly green top and sports long blond tresses like Spears, now 39, did in her classic clip. Behind the actor, a neon sign reading "CRAZY" is lit up in red.

"My life is CRAZY right now 😜 ps 💜 you Britney," Wilson captioned the shot.

The "Pitch Perfect" franchise star also posted a GIF of herself with two co-stars set to Spears' hit on TikTok.

"Can you tell that I’m the biggest Britney fan!" Wilson wrote. "And so in my new movie Senior Year my character LOVES her and we use her as inspo for our cheer squad."

Wilson also shared a video of herself touring the film's set and chatting with her cast mates, including "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley. In the video, Wilson can be seen wearing the same green blouse. In another shot, a retro waitress dress similar to the one Spears wore makes an appearance.

Wilson taking inspiration from Spears' iconic video makes perfect sense given the plot of "Senior Year." The comedy, according to Variety, tells the story of a woman who wakes from a 20-year coma and tries to return to being a cheerleader at her high school — and claim the elusive prom queen crown.

Directed by Alex Hardcastle, "Senior Year" also stars Sam Richardson, Angourie Rice, Zoë Chao, Alicia Silverstone, Jeremy Ray Taylor and Avantika. The film is scheduled to be released in 2022.

