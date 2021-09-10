Bellas reunion! Rebel Wilson shares pic from vacation with 'Pitch Perfect' co-stars

Rebel Wilson's 41st birthday party celebration was both scrumdiddlyumptious and pitch perfect!

That's because based on several photos from the beach bash shared on Instagram, Wilson reunited with her favorite Bellas from the "Pitch Perfect" films — then treated everybody to a "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" screening, complete with candy! (Wilson's birthday was in March, but she reportedly delayed the festivities due to the pandemic.)

In this classic sandy shot by the water, Rebel's posing with Bellas in 1980s-themed swimsuits (and fanny packs), including Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Shelley Regner and Chrissy Fit with the caption message, "Bellas be ballin’ — could not love these ladies more! 10 years since we met and instantly harmonized Love you ladies! ps love that I’m the tall one amongst you shorties!"

She added hashtags of "#RebelIsland #Bellas4Life," and co-star Snow wrote, "We love you SO much Rebs," while Skylar Astin added, "Bellas 4 Lyfe" and Camp added "Love love love."

"Pitch" co-star Chrissie Fit also shared a "shell" of a picture, featuring the Bellas done up in fishnets and tiaras, posing in front of giant, illuminated pearl and shell. She wrote, "Channeling our inner sirens."

According to Fit's Instagram posts, the group was at the Brando Resort on the French Polynesian island called Tetiꞌaroa, a private island that was once owned by actor Marlon Brando.

Then Wilson shared some night shots from what looks like a "Willy Wonka" themed evening: the boxes are done up in the fictional chocolatier's colors, along with a hat like the one Gene Wilder wore in the 1971 film. In one short video Wilson, in a pink jumpsuit, is pretending to eat a candy bar. In the next one, she's channeling Wonka as the film begins to play in the background, writing, "Can you guess what movie was playing for #RebelIsland movie night?"

Wilson and the other ladies starred as a college a cappella club called The Barden Bellas in three different "Pitch Perfect" films between 2012 and 2017, and the gals have been notoriously close ever since.

Rebel Wilson (c.) with her fellow Bellas in 2013's "Pitch Perfect 2." Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo

And if you're wondering just how they could get together while the pandemic still rages, Fit had one more set of photos to share, of herself and Wilson in a selfie. "Tonight we safely* celebrated this beautiful, talented, smart, funny, kind, generous, loving… I could go on forever… woman @rebelwilson. I am so lucky that I get to call you one of my closest friends. I love you, Rebs! So grateful for you always"

And, she added with an asterisk, "Everyone is fully vaccinated and thoroughly tested."