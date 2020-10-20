Reba McEntire shares pic with new boyfriend Rex Linn: 'My sugar tot'

Reba McEntire and her "sugar tot" are enjoying their time together!

The country music star shared a sweet photo on Instagram of her spending some relaxing time with her new boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, 63, in Montana.

"Fun in MT with my Sugar Tot!!! @rexlinn13" she wrote.

McEntire, 65, went public with her relationship with Linn earlier this month on her "Living & Learning" podcast. Linn, a former "CSI: Miami" star, has most recently has been seen in "Better Call Saul" and "Young Sheldon."

It seems the couple has gone from Tater Tots together during their first date in January to Linn becoming McEntire's sugar tot nine months later.

"It's good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what's going on," McEntire said on her podcast. "Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he's very into my music. I'm very into his career.

"It's just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny, very smart and is interested in me, too."

McEntire revealed last November that she and boyfriend Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo broke up in May after nearly two years together.

She was previously married for 26 years to manager Narvel Blackstock, with whom she shares son Shelby Blackstock, 30. They split in 2015.

She and Linn share some southern roots, as the "Cliffhanger" actor is a native Texan who spent his teens living in Oklahoma City and graduated from Oklahoma State University. McEntire is a native Oklahoman who attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University before deciding to move to Nashville to pursue a country music career.

"He's very special," McEntire said. "We're having a blast and still getting to know each other."