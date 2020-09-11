Reba McEntire explains how Kenny Rogers 'saved my sanity' after band's fatal crash

Reba McEntire says Kenny Rogers played an integral role in helping her cope after the 1991 plane crash that claimed the lives of seven of her band members, as well as her road manager and two pilots.

McEntire, whose 30th anniversary edition of her album “Rumor Has It” comes out today, says Rogers approached her about starring with him in the NBC TV movie “The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw,” the fourth of five “Gambler” movies based on Rogers’ hit song, “The Gambler.”

"Kenny saved my sanity in '91 when he asked me to come do ‘The Gambler’ movie," she told Taste of Country. "I was still in a state of disbelief and not knowing what I’m gonna do moving forward after the plane crash."

Rogers died in March at the age of 81. His passing still stings for McEntire.

"I miss him so much," McEntire, 65, says of Rogers. "He’s such a special person and a big-hearted giver."

After Rogers’ death, the "Consider Me Gone" singer posted a tribute to him on Instagram.

“Kenny, Go rest high on that mountain. Please tell mama and daddy hi for me,” she captioned a photo of them.

“Thank you for your friendship and your love. We are going to miss you but we are so happy you’re singing with the Angels in heaven. Can’t wait to see you again one of these days. Rest in peace my friend."