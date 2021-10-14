Reba McEntire says she and boyfriend Rex Linn are 'pretty much inseparable'

Reba McEntire and boyfriend Rex Linn are attached at the hip.

Well, not literally, but the couple do spend a ton of time together.

“Rex and I have known each other since ’91 when we were in ‘The Gambler’ movie together with Kenny Rogers and then have known each other, kept in contact,” the country music legend said Thursday on TODAY.

“And then in 2020 when Mama got sick, he called me," she added about her mother, who died last year. “We’d gotten to see each other before because we’re both on ‘Young Sheldon.’ So starting in March of 2020, we just kept talking and visiting and finally got together, see each other in June. And we’ve been pretty much inseparable ever since.”

McEntire, 66, is twice divorced, most recently to Narvel Blackstock after 26 years of marriage. She revealed in October 2020 that she and Linn, 64, were an item.

The couple is still going strong and the subject of tying the knot has come up.

“We’ve talked about it and giggled about it,” McEntire told “Extra” last week. “We thought, ‘Man, if we ever did have a ceremony, we would have to have a 2 o’clock, 4 o’clock, 6 o’clock and an 8 o’clock because we have so many friends, acquaintances and family.”

It’s not just McEntire’s personal life that is soaring, either. She’s out with a new boxed set, “Revived Remixed Revisited,” that puts new takes on her songs, including an update of her track “Does He Love You,” that features fellow country music titan Dolly Parton.

“It was a lot of fun getting to do the video,” McEntire told TODAY. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get to do the recording together because of Covid.”

She recorded her vocals and sent them to Parton, who weaved some magic to put the song together.

“She came up with this version that is totally different than the way anybody else has ever sung the song and I was thrilled to death with it,” McEntire said. “And we couldn’t believe we hadn’t done a duet before, but it was fun.”