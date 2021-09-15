Reba McEntire safely evacuated from historic building after staircase collapsed

Reba McEntire is crediting first responders for saving her and a group of people after a staircase collapsed in an old building they were touring in Atoka, Oklahoma.

The 66-year-old country star and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, were visiting the building along with a few other people when the staircase caved in, blocking the exits, according to NBC News' Tulsa affiliate.

Video from the scene shows first responders helping the people trapped inside exit out of a second story window and down a ladder.

McEntire spoke out about the harrowing ordeal on Wednesday on Twitter and her Instagram story.

McEntire said she's safe after the incident. Reba / Instagram

"While my team and I were in Atoka, OK yesterday checking out an old historical building, a staircase collapsed,"McEntire wrote. "Thankfully, no one was seriously injured. We were safely evacuated from the building thanks to the quick response from the Atoka fire and police departments."

The Oklahoma native's fans expressed relief that she wasn't seriously injured.

"Um, 2021, you are NOT ALLOWED to take Reba McEntire. Stop playin' with us!!" one fan wrote on Twitter.

"I am so relieved that you & Rex are ok. At first I thought it was a fire & was very concerned. You are a very important part of my life & you inspire me everyday!" another fan wrote. "I love you for the special & talented lady you are; stay safe."