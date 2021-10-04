Reba McEntire explains 'huge change' she went through after divorce

Reba McEntire is opening up about how she landed on her feet after her divorce.

The country superstar parted ways with her ex-husband and manager, Narvel Blackstock, in 2015 after 26 years of marriage.

“We got a divorce, and the shocker of it all was, there were four people who were taking care of all my business," McEntire said in a recent episode of Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk, according to a People exclusive. "I had my production manager who left, I had my CEO who left, my manager and husband, and my father had died. So four men who were rock and pillars of my world were gone."

McEntire explained that with those core people gone, she began personally managing more details of her life.

"I started taking over signing the checks and then I started realizing how much water cost, and the electric bill, and all the things that was going on in my life," she said. "I made the money, I brought it home. So it was a huge, huge change for me."

Reflecting on how she adjusted to life after divorce, McEntire said she had to “run it all through God.”

“I had to say, 'OK big boy, I can't handle this. This is way over my pay grade — I don't know what to do,'" she said. "And I would wait, and He would guide me. And so without my faith, I have no idea where I would be or my career would be, at this time today."

The country icon has since found love again with actor Rex Linn. The couple went public with their relationship in October 2020, although they they’ve known each other since 1991, when they both appeared in the Kenny Rogers movie “The Luck of the Draw.”

“We’ve kept in contact with each other over the years, and we both know the same people, so it was just like good friends getting back together having dinner in January,” McEntire said during an episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” last November. “And then we started texting and talking on the telephone, getting to know each other better during the quarantine.”

Since making their red carpet debut, McEntire and Linn have been sharing adorable photos together on Instagram, including cute pictures of themselves hanging out on her farm.

"It's good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what's going on," McEntire said on her “Living & Learning” podcast last October. "Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he's very into my music. I'm very into his career."