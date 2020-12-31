Reba McEntire and boyfriend Rex Linn enjoy time on the farm in new photo

Reba McEntire and boyfriend Rex Linn are spending plenty of time together on her farm during the coronavirus pandemic, and her animals are making plenty of cameos.

On Monday, McEntire, 65, posted a picture of herself and Linn, 64, with a donkey named Poncho.

"When Poncho got wind of the picture of Rex and me with Mr. Pecker, he got his feelings hurt," the singer wrote, referencing an October Instagram post that showed her and Linn posing with Mr. Pecker, a chicken. "So here is Poncho. Please don't tell Lefty...."

In another photo, shared on Wednesday, McEntire joked that her three horses had felt left out as well.

"Well, the boys heard about the picture of Rex and me with Poncho. They got their feelings hurt. So here’s a picture of me and the boys.… Don’t tell Lefty," she wrote.

Neither post made it clear who "Lefty" is, and even though a few fans asked just what he'd done wrong, McEntire didn't answer any questions or elaborate further.

McEntire and Linn announced their relationship in October on her "Living & Learning" podcast, where she explained that they went on their first date in January and had stayed in touch throughout the pandemic. Linn, an actor, has most recently been seen in "Better Caul Saul" and "Young Sheldon."

"It's good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what's going on," she said at the time. "Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he's very into my music. I'm very into his career."

In November, McEntire revealed on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" that she and Linn had known each other for decades: The pair met in 1991 when they were both working on the Kenny Rogers movie "The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw." The couple also share Southern roots — McEntire attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University before pursuing her music career in Nashville, Tennessee, while Linn graduated from Oklahoma State University after spending his teenage years in Oklahoma City.

"We’ve kept in contact with each other over the years, and we both know the same people, so it was just like good friends getting back together having dinner in January," McEntire told Cohen. "And then we started texting and talking on the telephone, getting to know each other better during the quarantine."