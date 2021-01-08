Reba McEntire and beau Rex Linn enjoy their 'first movie date' — see pics

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, are finding creative ways to enjoy the ongoing lockdown — including going to a private movie screening!

McEntire posted several pictures of her recent date night (click to scroll through) with her "sugar tot" (as she's called actor Linn) at an AMC theater, masked and ready for a special private screening of the new Tom Hanks film, "News of the World."

"AMC offers private screenings.... we took them up on it. First movie date!" she wrote in the caption, which featured a heart emoji.

The pictures show McEntire, 65, and Linn, 64, in the movie lobby, holding up their bag of snacks, taking up multiple seats with their sodas and goodies, and waving from the middle of the otherwise-empty theater.

Looks like Reba enjoys her Reese's Pieces! Reba McEntire / Instagram

McEntire went public with her new sweetie last October; she'd been divorced from her husband of 26 years, Narvel Blackstock, since 2015. She mentioned on her "Living & Learning" podcast last year that she and Linn, who's appeared in shows like "CSI: Miami," "Better Call Saul" and "Young Sheldon," were a couple.

"It's good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what's going on," she said at the time. "Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he's very into my music. I'm very into his career."

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn at the movies. Reba McEntire / Instagram

If the notion of a private movie screening intrigues you, the theaters are open for your business. Chains like AMC and Alamo Drafthouse offer individualized screenings, though they all have different parameters in terms of how many guests you can invite and the cost. Alamo starts at $150 for a private rental at its theaters, while prices for an AMC theater rental start at around $99, depending on the movie you want to see.