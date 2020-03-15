Reba McEntire shares heartfelt post about the loss of her mother

Reba McEntire is mourning the passing of her beloved mother, Jacqueline. The country singer shared a moving post on her social media accounts about her mom, who died on Saturday at the age of 93.

"Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today," the 64-year-old singer began her post. "She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go. The cancer might think it won the battle but we’re giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him. She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

McEntire shared a portrait of her mother and another photo of her and her three siblings posing with their mom.

"Down here, Alice, Pake, Susie and I, grandkids and great grandkids all got to visit with her either in person or over the phone. She left knowing how much she is loved and we all know how much she loved us. We are very thankful for all the prayers, cards, calls, visits, the care-givers with their huge hearts, and the time God gave us with Mama.Jackie, Jac, Ms McEntire, Mama, Mama Jac, Momo Jac, Grandma, Grandma Jac, whatever the title was at the time - she gave you her undivided attention. We’re all going to miss her but we have so many wonderful memories. Thank you Lord for that."

On Reba's 2017 album "Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope," her mom and sisters harmonized together on a song they grew up singing together, "I'll Fly Away."

At the end of her Instagram post, McEntire made a request for those wishing to honor the memory of her mom.

"In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly asks that memorials be sent to the Reba McEntire Fund to benefit the Jacqueline McEntire Library Fund. Donations can be made online at https://www.texomagivingpartners.org/donate or mailed to: The Reba McEntire Fund5036 Reba DriveDenison, Texas, 75020In the memo line please write “Jacqueline McEntire” Phone: THF - Texoma Giving Partners at 903.337.0755," she wrote.

On Twitter, McEntire shared the same posts about her mother, as well a sincere thank you to family and friends for their support.

Jackie, Jac, Ms McEntire, Mama, Mama Jac, Momo Jac, Grandma, Grandma Jac, whatever the title was at the time - she gave you her undivided attention. We’re all going to miss her but we have so many wonderful memories. Thank you Lord for that. pic.twitter.com/NUhkRdWWKW — Reba (@reba) March 14, 2020

She left knowing how much she is loved and we all know how much she loved us. We are very thankful for all the prayers, cards, calls, visits, the care-givers with their huge hearts, and the time God gave us with Mama. — Reba (@reba) March 14, 2020

"She left knowing how much she is loved and we all know how much she loved us. We are very thankful for all the prayers, cards, calls, visits, the care-givers with their huge hearts, and the time God gave us with Mama," the country star tweeted.

McEntire's father, Clark, passed away at the age of 86 in October 2014.