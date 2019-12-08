Sign up for our newsletter

A hilariously awkward exchange that involved singer and "Love & Hip Hop" star Ray J challenging an interviewer to break his supposedly "unbreakable" glasses is going viral.

"I just feel like you're so frivolous with your products. You're slapping the table. They're flying everywhere. You're tossing your glasses," Speedy Morman, a video host for Complex, told the "Right on Time" singer.

"They're unbreakable," Ray J confidently replied.

After Morman challenged Ray J to prove it by stepping on his glasses, the singer told Morman he should try.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

"They're unbreakable. They can not break. It is impossible," Ray J said, smugly stating it as though it was a fact he was so sure of, such as the sky being blue.

After going back and forth, Morman easily snapped the glasses in two with little effort. He then looked at Ray J for a response. An awkward beat passed before he replied.

"I don't care," Ray J said.

People on social media could not get enough of the incident, as well as Ray J's deadpan response, causing the star to trend on Twitter.

Morman called it a "late entry for funniest interview of the year."

Literally shedded tears bro. Ray J a fool 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2vcGAsjEre — MurphWorld (@TankIsHere) December 6, 2019

Ray J trending. our work here is done. go watch the full interview ASAP. late entry for funniest interview of the year #RayJ



WATCH: https://t.co/tuI8omwiah pic.twitter.com/ObbDYeGhul — speedy morman (@SpeedyMorman) December 6, 2019

RayJ saying “IDC” is my mood for finals. — SirMackThe3rd (@Mackperspective) December 6, 2019

It’s almost 5 in the morning and I’m dying laugh at RayJ saying “I don’t care” once his glasses got broke 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Reformed Hoe. (@Subtweetg0d) December 7, 2019

Other fans said they admired Ray J's confident attitude and that he could sell just about anything.

Nah @RayJ had me convinced them glasses wasn’t gonna break, and still kept a straight face when they snapped, I’m buying 2 pairs ! 😅 — Oliver Clothes-Off (@Coolant23) December 7, 2019

rayj one of the funniest celebrities — ranti (@rantilewa) December 7, 2019

This #RayJ @Complex

Interview got me dying.

Ray j: theyre unbreakable

Speedy: i can break em

Rayj: they cant break

Speedy: *snap*

Ray j: pic.twitter.com/KVI5lehzSv — Jael R. Bakari (@thegoofysufi) December 7, 2019

When he broke the glasses and Ray J facial expression. It didn’t matter though bc they were still functional. For real, real though, I them but I wonder if I can get prescriptions. @RayJ pic.twitter.com/w6NBzdkYUs — Tiffany (@MzTiffany_75) December 7, 2019

Others noted that the moment reminded them of earlier this year, when Tesla CEO Elon Musk told an audience the company's new Cybertruck is "literally bulletproof." Musk challenged an audience member to try and smash the Cybertruck's "armor glass." He succeeded.

Ray J with the TESLA energy pic.twitter.com/8pXjOi9mjE — Pegasus (@Pegasus5287) December 6, 2019

One thing is for certain: Ray J and his supposedly unbreakable glasses will live on in Internet infamy as one of the funnier moments in 2019.