'Real unglammed me': Britney Spears shows off makeup-free selfie

In case you ever wanted to meet the "unglammed" Britney Spears, now you have the chance!

At least, virtually. The "Toxic" singer posted a pouty, pretty much makeup-free selfie on Monday to show the world what she looks like when she's not going out on the town.

On days where I don’t get primped and made up for my show, this is the real unglammed me… so nice to meet all of you!! 😂 I call this my morning coffee at home look ☕️ #NoMakeupMonday if you don’t count the leftover mascara under my right eye... 😂😜 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

And yeah, her hair's tousled and she's not looking flawless, but hey, we think the 35-year-old mom of two looks pretty great!

As she notes in the caption, this is what she looks like when she's being a regular person, not Britney Spears in all flashing lights. And that's just fine by us. Because we all know that sooner or later, she's gonna get it all together and show us Instagram posts like these!

Beautiful day for an outdoor workout!!! 🎀 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Aug 22, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

I'm a girl boss, baby 😉😉😉😉 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Aug 4, 2017 at 6:41pm PDT

Spears isn't alone in the makeup-free (or semi makeup-free) selfie trend: Adele, Alicia Keys, Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie have all gone barefaced for the camera in past months.

We haven't seen Spears in the news much lately, but she's been working it, spending 2017 with her Las Vegas residency, which will end on New Year's Eve. And, of course she's bringing up her sons Sean, 11, and Jayden, 10, who just love pulling pranks on mom and who recently interviewed Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North for Interview magazine.

So Britney, we know you are busy! Makeup or not, we love seeing whatever you're up to.

