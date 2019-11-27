'Real Housewives' star Tinsley Mortimer shares magical photo of boyfriend's proposal

Sign up for our newsletter

“Real Housewives of New York” star Tinsley Mortimer is going to become a, well, real housewife.

The reality star, 44, posted a photo on Instagram on Thursday of the moment boyfriend Scott Kluth popped the question to her last weekend.

“I always knew it was you!!!” she wrote.



Scott got down on bended knee last Sunday outside the Chicago Water Tower while Christmas carolers performed in the background. You can see a stunned Mortimer put her face in her hands.

Stars from the “Real Housewives” universe made sure to congratulate Mortimer, who was previously married to Robert Livingston "Topper" Mortimer from 2002 to 2010, on the good news.

“Congrats boo,” commented new "Real Housewives of New York City” star Leah McSweeney.

“Congratulations,” chimed in D’Andra Simmons of "Real Housewives of Dallas."

“Congratulations I’m so happy for you guys,” wrote “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge.

Mortimer, who met Kluth in season nine of her show, was already having the time of her life in Chicago before she became an engaged woman. She posted a video of her dancing at a club earlier in the weekend.

“Best weekend ever!!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH SCOTT!!!” she wrote.

The on-again, off-again couple have endured their share of ups and downs, but earlier this month she confirmed they were back together.

“Scott and I did get back together,” she revealed at BravoCon. “I’m more excited than anybody is, but I’m just so happy.”