The Giudice family is together again!

Gia Giudice, the oldest daughter of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a family reunion photo taken in Italy, where Joe Giudice is awaiting a final deportation ruling.

In the pic, Gia and her sisters, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, smile alongside Teresa and Joe. "We're back," Gia, 18, captioned the shot.

The photo comes a little more than a week after Joe gave his first interview since being released from prison in March, appearing via satellite with Teresa on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

During the episode, the couple revealed that Teresa, 47, and their daughters would be soon traveling to see Joe and that the reunion would be filmed by Bravo for an upcoming "RHONJ" special.

Earlier this year, Teresa revealed she would divorce Joe if he's deported — a sentiment she echoed to host Cohen.

“I’m waiting until I get there to see if I feel differently,” Teresa said (via People). “I just feel like when you live apart. ... He says the same thing, when he sees me, he may not want this either. We’ll know when we see each other.”

Teresa said the couple's daughters understand her feelings.

"I don’t think they want to see it happen, obviously, but I think they understand," she shared. "Because the way I explained it to them, how are we going to live apart? I don’t think he would be faithful. I think he would have someone there and have me here. I just don’t want to live that life.”

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice in 2016 Getty Images

Teresa and Joe wed in 1999 and have stood by each other as each faced legal problems — and their own prison stints.

Joe began serving a 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud at a federal prison in March 2016. Teresa served 11 months for the same crimes just before him and was released in December 2015.

Though he's lived in the United States since he was a child, Joe never obtained citizenship. In October 2018, an immigration judge ordered that Joe be deported back to Italy once he's released from prison.

When Joe finished his sentence in March 2019, he was swiftly transferred to a facility in Pennsylvania that houses immigration detainees.

In October, he was released from ICE custody after a request to await a final decision in his deportation case in Italy was approved. He flew to Salerno, Italy, where he has been living at his grandmother's house.