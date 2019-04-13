Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 13, 2019, 4:39 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Molly Thomson

Sonja Morgan has switched her signature hairstyle in favor of a bold new look.

The “Real Housewives of New York City” star revealed her blunt bangs on Instagram this week, a departure from her usual sideswept blond bangs.

The reality star looked nearly unrecognizable at the "Hellboy" movie premiere in New York Tuesday night. She uploaded an Instagram photo of her ensemble Thursday, wearing a figure-hugging white dress from her own "Sonja By Sonja Morgan" line, gold heels and new bangs cropped just above her eyebrows.

"About last night," she captioned the shot, "At the @hellboymovie Premiere."

On Friday, Morgan highlighted the change again in a smoldering selfie with a smoky eye, soft pink lip and loose curls.

"Bangs baby! What do you you think?!" she asked her followers. "Yes or No. Just for fun!"

"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Kelly Dodd is a fan. "Love them!!" she commented. "Can't wait to hang out with you next month!"

Still, it looks like not everyone loves the new look, as Morgan went back to her original Instagram post yesterday and commented: "Ok so the vote is in. NO BANGS. It was fun for a change."

Are you a fan of Morgan's sideswept bangs? Bravo

Morgan has been going through a lot of changes this year. She recently moved out of her five-bedroom townhouse on the Upper East Side and moved to a brand-new apartment near Columbus Circle with her daughter, Quincy.

"I have a slice of life from home," she said in a Bravo interview. "I have my plants, my herbs, my strawberries, mint, basil, everything I need to cook at home ... I'm really excited!"

We'll have to check in later to see if her new bangs are as permanent as her new digs or if she was just experimenting with a fun clip-in!