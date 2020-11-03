'Real Housewives' star Erika Jayne files for divorce from husband Tom Girardi

Erika Jayne and husband Tom Girardi are calling it quits.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, 49, told E! News on Tuesday that she'd filed for divorce from Girardi, 81, after 21 years of marriage.

"After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," said Jayne. "This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together."

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne has filed for divorce from husband Tom Girardi after 21 years of marriage. Steve Eichner / AP

"It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved," she added. "I request others give us that privacy as well."

The pair met while Jayne was a cocktail waitress at the Los Angeles restaurant Chasen's, where Girardi was a regular.

After a year of friendship, Girardi, a powerhouse attorney who won the landmark case that inspired the film "Erin Brokovich," popped the question. The couple tied the knot in 1999.

"It really was two people coming together who really enjoy each other’s company," Jayne told People in 2018.

Over the years, the couple faced scrutiny for their more than 30-year age difference. "Everyone thought I was marrying him to have a baby and lock down the money, as ugly as that sounds," Jayne added.

The Bravo star surprised viewers during a 2017 episode of "Andy Cohen's Then & Now," when she revealed she and Girardi never signed a prenuptial agreement.

"I don't have a prenup," said the singer. "But let me tell you something, let me be very clear. I'm married to a very powerful lawyer. A prenup wouldn't stand in his way anyway. So it doesn't matter whether you had one or you didn't, it's gonna be all Tom's way, I assure you. He'll rip that piece of paper to shreds in two seconds."

Jayne was previously married to Thomas Zizzo, with whom she shares a son, Tommy, 26.