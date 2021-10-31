"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley is thanking friends and fans for their support following Wednesday night's burglary of her Encino, California, home.

Kemsley, 45, posted words of gratitude on Instagram on Saturday, saying that she is already trying to move on from the "terrifying ordeal."

"My family now needs to start the healing process,” Kemsley wrote in part.

Kemsley added that with the love and support of her husband and "incredible" family, friends, fans and followers, she has thrown herself "back into work" to help her family return to normalcy while she "independently" works through the trauma of the home invasion.

On Wednesday at approximately 10:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of an invasion at the home Kemsley shares with her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, and their two children, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5. Law enforcement told NBC News last week that Kemsley said "two or three men" claimed to be armed and made off with about $1 million in valuables.

Kemsley said in her Instagram post that both children slept through the incident and are unaware of what happened.

Kemsley thanked the Los Angeles Police Department for their care and attention. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

"More than anything, I’m feeling blessed that my kids and family are safe," Kemsley wrote in the post's caption. "Truly grateful for the messages of love and support from you all who have reached out."

"Real Housewives" cast members filled the comments with words of comfort for Kemsley and her family.

"LOVE YOU," wrote Lisa Rinna.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave posted a series of hearts in support of her friend.

"We love y'all," wrote Sutton Stracke.

"Material items can be replaced," posted a fan. "Your child's not being awake to experience that is a blessing. Lots of positive healing energy going your way."

Fans of the Bravo TV show have expressed concern in the past that so much of the cast members' wealth and the location of their homes and valuables are on display in the hit TV show.

Kyle Richards, another star of the show, was burglarized in 2017. While she and her husband were on vacation in Aspen, Colorado, an estimated $1 million in jewelry and accessories were stolen, including a ring that once belonged to her mother, according to a report at the time.

