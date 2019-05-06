Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 6, 2019, 9:41 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Alyssa Newcomb

Dina Manzo sure knows how to keep a secret!

The former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star revealed in an Instagram post on Monday that her longtime love, Dave Cantin, is actually her husband.

Though there had been speculation for a while about whether the two are husband and wife, Bravo notes this is the first time Manzo has confirmed they are married.

Manzo shared sweet details of their private June 28, 2017, ceremony, nearly two years after the couple tied the knot in Malibu, California.

"The bride wore a dress from her closet, an orange blossom in her hair and carried a Calla Lily from her Malibu Garden. In front of the gorgeous Pacific, surrounded by nature and puppies, they promised to be there in good times and bad," she wrote in a caption next to a sweet photo of the happy couple wearing white on the beach.

Manzo called it a "simple, meaningful wedding on a day chosen by the stars." She added the hashtag #thirdtimesacharm, a reference to this being her third marriage. It's Cantin's second marriage.

After Manzo changed her last name to Cantin on her Facebook page a while back, it fueled rumors she might have had a secret wedding.

Now that we know for sure that the couple is married, a very belated congratulations are in order for the two of them!