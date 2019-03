Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 1, 2019, 11:09 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Joe Fay

Danielle Staub is about to become a real housewife — again!

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star, 56, took to Instagram on Monday to introduce her fans to her new boyfriend, Oliver Maier, less than one week after her divorce became official.

"Mystery solved," Staub wrote.

Fans barely had time to absorb the news before the couple got engaged Thursday while on vacation in St. Barth, reports People.

The couple won't have much time to enjoy their engagement, either. They will return home this weekend before getting married on Monday at the justice of the peace in New York City. Staub's friend and "RHONJ" co-star Teresa Giudice will be in attendance for the ceremony.

When Staub says "I do" she will become a duchess, married to the duke of Provence. Maier's family, which is from the south part of France, owns 15 vineyards and two castles. The duke, however, works as the managing director of a private equity firm in New York. The two plan to live in New York City and spend a number of months each year in Paris.

The soon-to-be newlyweds were introduced back in October by a mutual friend. Now, five months later, they're ready to tie the knot.

"I’m madly in love,” Staub told People. “I’m feeling elated and excited for the next stage of my life. I’m going to marry the man of my possible dreams and hopefully I’ll spend the rest of my life in bliss."

Monday will mark the beginning of Staub's fourth marriage out of 21 engagements. Her last marriage, to Marty Caffrey, lasted just four months. The couple wed in May of 2018 on season nine of "RHONJ" before Caffrey filed for divorce in August.

Staub has two daughters, Christine and Jillian, from her second marriage to Thomas Staub. Maier, on the other hand, has been married once before and has one child.