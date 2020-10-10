"The Real Housewives of Dallas" star Brandi Redmond is asking fans for prayers for her family.

The 42-year-old TV personality revealed on Saturday that her 9-year-old daughter, Brinkley, was involved in a car crash that killed her mother-in-law, Jill Marie Redmond.

“My husbands beautiful mom has gone on to be with our Savior and my sister in laws said it best...so I PLEASE ask that you keep my family in your prayers during this difficult time,” she wrote on Instagram Saturday, alongside a gallery of sweet family photographs.

In the photos, Jill Marie Redmond can be seen with her children and grandchildren, often flashing a beaming smile.

Jill Marie Redmond in a family photo. Instagram

Without revealing specific details regarding her daughter's condition, Redmond asked her followers to keep Brinkley in their thoughts as she recovers from the accident.

“I ask that you lift my sweet Brinkley up as she continues to heal and that God protects her heart and eyes from this tragedy,” she wrote. “I am so thankful for her life. This is probably the most thankful yet pain I’ve ever felt.”

Redmond also reposted an emotional note from her three sisters-in-law — Megan Hughey, Lauren Cranford and Kristen Kosch — who shared the message on an Instagram account for “Girl, I Slept in My Makeup,” a podcast they host together.

“This is our mom, Jill Marie Redmond. We spoke to her daily. To speak of her in past tense hurts beyond words. Hours ago we lost her in a tragic car accident. Thank you, Jesus, for saving our niece who was in the car with her,” the podcast hosts wrote.

“To know our mom was to love her. She was a shining light to all who were lucky enough to know her. She loved so fiercely. She felt so deeply. And she loved Jesus with all her heart. Her world was FAMILY. She loved her 4 children and many grand babies to the depths of her soul, and she left us doing what she loved most- caring for her grand babies.

"We are in shock and are experiencing an indescribable pain,” they added. “In our mom’s honor, if you have a living parent please tell them how much you love and appreciate them, and hug your loved ones extra tight tonight and always. We love you. Shine bright and spread love and kindness.”

Brandi and her husband, Bryan Redmond, share daughters Brooklyn, 11, Brinkley, who just turned 9 one week ago, and an adopted son Bruin, 2.

One week ago, the reality star celebrated Brinkley’s birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

“Happy 9th Birthday @brinkley__redmond,” Redmond captioned a photo of her daughter on Oct. 4. “You are my sunshine. I love you so so so much and can’t believe 9 years have already gone by. Thank you for your sweet gentle soul that loves life to the fullest. You are EVERYTHING and I am so blessed to call you my daughter. Hope today and everyday is filled with love laughter and blessings.”