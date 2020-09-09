The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' trailer is here and it's a blessing

In Salt Lake City, if you don’t have money, connections, beauty and power, “you haven’t got a prayer.”

At least, that’s according to the newly released trailer for the upcoming “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” series — the 10th show in the “Real Housewives” franchise to grace television screens.

The trailer features the new cast and a lot of drama.

Just because they say prayers, doesn't mean they're angels. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres 11/11! Full trailer at: https://t.co/y5ShEgM6aK ❄️#RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/hI3BZ13S2z — Bravo (@BravoTV) September 9, 2020

“These ladies are no angels,” the trailer text reads as the women drink and argue in the clips.

"The Mormon church is undeniably ingrained in the culture of Salt Lake City, but these women represent a spectrum of religious beliefs ranging from Mormon, Islamic, Jewish and Pentecostal,” Bravo said in a release. “Here perfection is not an aspiration, it’s a mandate.”

The show is slated to debut Nov. 11 and will star six “elite and unconventional” women: Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah.

Here are some highlights from their Bravo bios:

Lisa Barlow

Barlow owns a marketing company as well as “various tequila brands” and considers herself a “Mormon 2.0” as “she is not one to adhere to all of the traditional and strict Mormon rules.” She went to Brigham Young University with Gay and has been “best friends” with Marks for years.

Mary Cosby

Cosby “inherited her family’s empire of churches” and restaurants — once she agreed to marry her late grandmother’s second husband. Twenty years and one son later, she sometimes “finds herself on shaky ground with some of the ladies” due to her “unconventional past.”

Heather Gay

Gay was born and raised Mormon, but distanced herself from the church after her divorce.

“A self-proclaimed ‘good Mormon gone bad,’ she now considers herself ’Mormon-ish’ as she plays by her own rules,” according to her bio.

Meredith Marks

Marks is called an “ice queen with a knack for partying” in her Bravo bio. She’s also a celebrity jewelry designer for the likes of Rihanna and “Real Housewives of New York” star Tinsley Mortimer.

Whitney Rose

Rose is a “descendant of ‘Mormon Royalty’” who left the church after falling in love 10 years ago with her now-husband.

"She left the church after she fell madly in love with her boss, Justin, and the two had an affair. Within weeks, they both left their spouses to be with each other and got married when Whitney found out she was pregnant," her bio says. “And just when it seems like society is finally beginning to accept her 10-year marriage, scandalous rumors about her progressive relationship start to swirl."

Rose owns the skincare product company Iris + Beau.

Jen Shah

Shah is the CEO of three marketing companies. According to her bio, she “felt like she often stuck out in her traditionally white, Mormon world” growing up in Salt Lake City.

“When she learned about the historical mistreatment of Black people in the Mormon religion, she converted from Mormonism to Islam,” her bio says. A mother of two, she has an “extravagant personality and sharp tongue.”