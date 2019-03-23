Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 23, 2019, 10:25 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julia Curley

Porsha Williams, a "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star since the show's fifth season, just got a whole new role in life. The 37-year-old model and actress welcomed her first child into the world on Friday, March 22.

Williams and her fiance, Dennis McKinley, celebrated their daughter’s arrival at 1:36 p.m., after McKinley suggested her forthcoming birth on Instagram.

“It’s going down!” McKinley, an Atlanta-based entrepreneur, wrote in his caption. The post captures Williams and McKinley perched on a hospital bed, with the mom-to-be looking beautiful and relaxed.

McKinley, also a first-time parent, included the hashtag “#BabyPJ” in his post, hinting at the one-day-old baby’s name, Pilar Jhena.

The couple confirmed baby PJ’s birth in a statement to People magazine. “What a time to be alive!” the couple said. “We couldn’t have imagined a more magical moment!”

Williams, 37, has dreamed of becoming a mom for many years. Last September, the "Dish Nation" host opened up about suffering a miscarriage at the age of 31.

Six years later, when Williams became pregnant with Pilar Jhena, the expectant mom felt grateful for a second chance at motherhood, but worried about carrying her precious baby to term.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I was excited [but] I had mixed feelings. The other feeling that I had beside excitement was fear,” the reality star told People.

Now, with a healthy baby girl by her side, Williams feels blessed for this sweet new chapter.

McKinley, like Williams, was over the moon to find out he’d be a dad. Williams kept the baby news a secret until McKinley’s 42nd birthday, last July, as a happy birthday surprise. In September, the happy pair went public with a baby announcement and soon after, the sweethearts confirmed their engagement.

Since then, the parents-to-be have celebrated every tiny milestone in Williams’ pregnancy.

In October, the real housewife revealed her baby’s gender on Instagram with a jubilant video and confetti-filled photos.

“It's a GIRL!! - my heart is SO full!” Williams wrote in another post, memorializing the celebration.

And earlier this month, Williams and McKinley celebrated their baby girl with a winter wonderland-themed baby shower. Williams' family, friends and "Real Housewives" costars, including Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey joined the party.

"Oh you already know it was a turn up!" Williams wrote of the blowout. "Ain’t no party like a McKinley party," she wrote on Instagram.

Williams’ next season, both on "Real Housewives of Atlanta" and off-screen, will certainly be filled with new adventures.