'Real Housewife' Jill Zarin pays touching tribute to late husband on his birthday

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Jill Zarin paid tribute to her late husband on his birthday with a touching video slideshow, a result of a nostalgic session of their life together.

“Today would have been Bobby's 72nd birthday. The reason I am posting so late is that I spent the entire day going thru 50,000 photos over the past 20 yrs,” his widow wrote Wednesday in an Instagram video featuring her husband celebrating past birthdays, along with a few of the couple kissing.

Today would have been Bobby's 72nd birthday. The reason I am posting so late is that I spent the entire day going thru 50,000 photos over the past 20 yrs. Bobby's birthday was always extra special because we always knew in the back of our minds that the cancer could come back at anytime and to live life to the fullest. So we did. We traveled, spent time with friends and family and most importantly loved each other till his last breathe. He was beyond generous .. always picking up the check for everyone, driving everyone home even if it took him An extra 2 hours RT in crazy NYC traffic and let us not forget Camp Zarin which ran like a hotel with every bed filled every summer weekend on our boat and in our homes. There was always an extra seat at Bobby Zarin's table for the friend who needed us. How many friends did we take with to @exclusiveresorts Homes around the world. Thank you for being the most incredible husband but more importantly my best friend.

Jill said the couple traveled and spent as much time as possible with family and friends "and most importantly loved each other till his last breathe."

Bobby passed away on Jan. 13 at age 71 after a long battle with thyroid cancer that eventually spread to his organs.

Jill, 54, described her husband as “beyond generous.” She remembered how he always picked up the tab for his friends and drove people home even if it meant spending hours in New York City traffic.

“There was always an extra seat at Bobby Zarin's table for the friend who needed us,” she wrote.

Rest In Peace my love. Words can not express the hole in my heart. Bobby taught me what true and deep love is. Thank you my love for sharing your life with me.. for raising Allyson as if she was your own, being an amazing father and grandfather and teaching me how to be a better person. You inspire those around you to be the best they can be. I will never forget you... your legacy lives on through your beautiful children and grandchildren . I will continue to raise money and awareness for ITOG ( international Thyroid Oncology Group) so maybe this won’t happen to the next guy who draws the proverbial short straw. I will continue to honor you and make you proud . You taught me so many lessons. I will turn the lights off when I leave a room and try not to lose my keys! Lists! Yes I will make lists now that you can’t remind me. Thank you to all our friends, family and fans for the most incredible love you have shown our family. The messages bring tears to my eyes and will continue reading them all in the coming weeks. I will continue my tribute in the coming days and weeks and if you want to share anything please leave messages. Tomorrow is the funeral so I will sleep now. Love Jill

In addition to his wife, with whom he celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary on Jan. 4, Bobby left behind three children and a stepdaughter.

