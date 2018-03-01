'Real Housewife' Jill Zarin pays touching tribute to late husband on his birthday

share tweet pin email

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Jill Zarin paid tribute to her late husband on his birthday with a touching video slideshow, a result of a nostalgic session of their life together.

“Today would have been Bobby's 72nd birthday. The reason I am posting so late is that I spent the entire day going thru 50,000 photos over the past 20 yrs,” his widow wrote Wednesday in an Instagram video featuring her husband celebrating past birthdays, along with a few of the couple kissing.

“Bobby’s birthday was always extra special because we always knew in the back of our minds that the cancer could come back at anytime and to live life to the fullest. So we did."

Jill said the couple traveled and spent as much time as possible with family and friends "and most importantly loved each other till his last breathe."

Bobby passed away on Jan. 13 at age 71 after a long battle with thyroid cancer that eventually spread to his organs.

Jill, 54, described her husband as “beyond generous.” She remembered how he always picked up the tab for his friends and drove people home even if it meant spending hours in New York City traffic.

“There was always an extra seat at Bobby Zarin's table for the friend who needed us,” she wrote.

In addition to his wife, with whom he celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary on Jan. 4, Bobby left behind three children and a stepdaughter.

“Thank you for being the most incredible husband but more importantly my best friend,” Jill wrote.