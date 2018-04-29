share tweet pin email

For Jessica Alba's birthday, husband, Cash Warren wanted to show his wife how much she means to him, so broke out his writing chops and shared his sweet message with the world.

The most adorable part? He originally wrote the birthday note the night before Alba's special day, while she was cozied up, sleeping next to their two daughters.

"I wrote this last night :) My love - It's the eve of your birthday, you're sleeping, our daughters are next to you in our bed, and I couldn't think of a better time to write you a short note," his Instagram post which he posted on Saturday reads. "I say it every year, but I'll never get used to how quickly time flies."

"If I could thank you for one thing on your birthday," he wrote later on in the post, "I'd thank you for giving me all the feelings."

This letter is giving us all the feelings!

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

The actress and co-founder of The Honest Company met Warren when she was filming Fantastic Four in 2004 and the pair wed in 2008. Their firstborn, Honor, was born in 2008; In 2011, the couple welcomed another daughter, Haven. And on New Year's Eve 2017 the duo had a son, Hayes.

Getty Images Alba, Warren and daughters Honor and Haven back in March 2017.

The Sin City star, who turned 37, celebrated the evening in style and documented it all in her Instagram stories, beginning with breakfast in bed, and adorable gifts of framed drawings from the girls.

The family shared a nice dinner together at home and Alba posted a short video of her family to her page which included husband Cash, their two daughters, her parents Cathy and Mark Alba, and her sister-in-law, Koa, with a caption that read: "Family is the best! Feeling all the Love"

Earlier this year, Alba posted her own lovey-dovey message to Cash on his birthday, complete with throwback pics that documented their love story.

It's clear that family comes first for these two and that they'll keep sharing the feels with us as the years go by.