What to buy if you loved 'The Cloisters,' Jenna Bush Hager's latest book pick

"The Cloisters," Jenna Bush Hager's latest With Jenna pick, is an atmospheric and evocative read. Jenna called the book the "perfect mystery." And even though Ann's new world is filled with peril (and belladonna), it's the kind of book readers might not want to leave.

That's why Jenna hand-selected a few products to keep the atmosphere of "The Cloisters" going even after you close the page and venture away from the museum in upper Manhattan.

Her picks include a beginner-friendly deck of tarot cards, referencing the book's running theme — Ann tries to compile a deck as part of her research. She also shouted out some candles and pajamas. Naturally, you can also treat yourself to one of Katy Hays' followup books.

Read on for the ultimate Cloisters-inspired shopping list, with discounts for TODAY readers.

We should note that these products were independently chosen by Jenna Bush Hager. She is not paid to mention them and is unaffiliated with these brands.

Cozy pajamas

Nothing's better than curling up with a book. With their celestial, limited-edition print, these pajamas were practically made for "Cloisters" readers — but they'll stay cozy even as you move onto new books. The ultra-soft pajamas were made with 100 percent Peruvian Pima cotton. Be sure to use the code BOOKSHOP30 at checkout to grab these cozy pajamas for 30 percent off.

Lake Pima's "Midnight Star" pajamas also come in shorts. Use the code BOOKSHOP30 at checkout to grab these cozy pajamas for 30% off.

Or, you can buy the nightgown variety. Use the code BOOKSHOP30 at checkout to grab these cozy pajamas for 30% off.

Complete the look with the matching sleep mask! You can also add it to your cart for 30% off with the code BOOKSHOP30.

Candles

Create the perfect reading atmosphere with a scented candle. Marble Fruit has strong notes of summer fruit with cedar and sandalwood, and hints of jasmine, fresh freesia and warm musk. Right now, you can take 25% off of the standard size, no code necessary.

Boy Smells' bestselling scent has notes of rice powder, peach blossom, cardamom, cedar and pear. Shoppers can take 25% off of the standard size, no code necessary.

Charcuterie board

Want to treat your book club to a savory treat? Boardarie, which offers overnight shipping, is letting TODAY readers take $30 off of their premium boards when they use the code BOOKSHOP30.

Dinner plates

These dinner plates were inspired by marbled paper found in old books — which there are a lot of in "The Cloisters." If you want to add a vintage touch to your own cabinet, use the code BOOKSHOP30 at checkout to take 30% off.

Tarot-inspired necklaces

Each tarot card represents a different theme. The Empress, for example, denotes abundance and generosity; the Star is associated with hope and healing. Embrace your favorite by taking it along with you during the day. Use the code BOOKSHOP30 to take 30% off of these tarot-inspired pieces.

Tarot deck

Did Ann's journey in "The Cloisters" make you curious about tarot? Written by tarot expert Kerry Ward, this beginner's guide to the cards is friendly and accessible, thanks to Ward's inspiring write-ups and Amy Blackwell's cheery illustrations. Use the code BOOKSHOP30 to snag this tarot deck and accompanying guidebook for 30% off.