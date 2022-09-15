16 questions to ask after reading 'Solito' by Javier Zamora

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

September’s Read With Jenna pick is a memoir that Jenna Bush Hager said was about “doing the unthinkable.” Ahead of the announcement, Jenna spoke to "Solito" author Javier Zamora on location in Tuscon, Ariz., where he lived with his parents after joining them in the United States from El Salvador. But the journey to get there was harrowing, and comprises nearly the entirety of his debut memoir, “Solito.”

Zamora, 31, was supposed to take the same route as his mother, accompanied by the same coyote (a slang term for a smuggler that helps immigrants cross the border), taking about two weeks. Instead, he was gone for two months.

Speaking to Jenna, Zamora explained the meaning of the book’s title: “Solito means alone,” signifying the weeks he was without his parents and his grandparents, who raised him as a young boy.

What sustained him was the hope of reunion. “I write it as, "I'm gonna see my parents. I'm gonna see them." It’s this optimism and hope that just grew out of me loving my mom and being reunited with my mom,” he said.

Zamora said he hopes that his book makes the topic of immigration impossible to ignore, especially since the book is written from a child’s point of view. “It's very easy to ignore an adult, but a little kid that's with his own voice, telling you, describing the world as he sees it … maybe there will be more empathy," he said.

For him, the takeaway of “Solito” is obvious: “That immigrants are human. It's very simple. And that hopefully you could see us outside of the headlines, outside of our suffering, that even in the suffering there are joyful moments,” he said.

