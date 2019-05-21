Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 21, 2019, 4:12 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Erin Clements

Raven-Symone is gearing up for the return of “Raven’s Home” — and in honor of the Disney Channel reboot’s third season, she shared some of her favorite moments from the original “That’s So Raven.”

“There's so many things that I love about ‘That's So Raven' storylines, including ones where me and my best friends would get into so many shenanigans,” the actress told TODAY.

She added, “I loved when me and Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) got caught on a scaffold outside of the school. I enjoyed where we were dressed up as sheep. I enjoy the storylines where you really got to see friendship prevail out of the most crazy situations.”

ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images

The former child star also enjoyed having the opportunity to incorporate the comedic stylings of some of her TV idols.

“When I was a young child, I used to watch ‘I Love Lucy,’ Carol Burnett, Flip Wilson, Dick Van Dyke and Jim Carrey,” she recalled. “So when I auditioned for the show, and it got turned into ‘That's So Raven,’ and they started bringing in physical comedy into this show, I said, ‘Oh, my goodness, all the shows that I didn't even know I was learning from, I was learning from.’ So these people really inspired me.”

And of course, the show’s young fans learned a thing or two from Raven Baxter.

“I think ‘That's So Raven’ taught kids, when they're at that stage of middle school right into high school, that it's OK to be yourself,” she said. “It's OK to have fun with your friends, but it's most important to be loving, empathetic and be there for one another.”

ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images

Raven-Symone says when she travels, she's often approached by viewers who tell her they were touched by the series.

“A lot of different people come up and say that ‘That's So Raven’ impacted their lives, whether it's my friendship with Eddie and Chelsea that reminds them of their friendship, the family dynamic, the storylines. I also get 'Cheetah Girls' a lot, too — that that impacted their life with friends and starting their own girl groups of that nature. But it is very, very, very humbling to know that it's around the world. And it feels good. I was at a show, speaking, and a grown woman said she learned some of her English from ‘That's So Raven.’ And that made me so happy.”

The actress says season three of “Raven’s Home,” in which she and van der Pol reprise their roles as Raven and Chelsea, now divorced single moms, is going to be “super fun.”

Disney Channel's "Raven's Home" stars Sky Katz as Tess, Issac Ryan Brown as Booker, Navia Robinson as Nia, Raven-Symone as Raven Baxter, Jason Maybaum as Levi and Anneliese van der Pol as Chelsea Daniels. Disney Channel

One standout episode features an appearance from Jaleel White, with whom she goes way back.

“Jaleel and I used to work on the Warner Brothers lot,” she remembered. “He was doing ‘Family Matters’ and I was doing ‘Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.’ And we would see each other when we'd go to the cafeteria.”

Another highlight will be Raven-Symone’s directorial debut.

“I'm finally directing an episode of ‘Raven's Home,’ which is very exciting to me, because I've been onstage for a long time, and I finally get to utilize what I learned there,” she said. “We have some great musical elements for the third season. And we are pushing the envelope with topics and trying our best to stay current. We have some fun things with me and Chelsea, and you get to see the kids grow, which is a good thing.”

The third season of “Raven’s Home” premieres June 17.