Raven-Symoné reveals we’ve been saying her name wrong this whole time

Apparently, we've all been mispronouncing Raven-Symoné's name since her Disney Channel days, but the star said she doesn't "trip over it."

In a TikTok video posted on Friday, Jan. 20, Raven-Symoné wrote "it's pronounced See-mon-ye" in reference to her last name, with the caption, "Those who know...KNOW." The 37-year-old sat in her car while a voiceover said, "No, it's not" and she mouthed back, "Yes, it is."

In a follow-up video shared on Sunday, Jan. 22, Raven-Symoné shared that people have been "real mad" about the new information since the former "That's So Raven" star mispronounced her name when reciting the commercial break transition, “My name is Raven-Symoné, and you’re watching Disney Channel.”

"Now, I didn't do that because at a very young age I was told to tell everyone that my name was Raven-Symoné and it just never left my body, except when I go to French-speaking countries and I'm like, 'Yeah, it is spelled that way and that's how it should be pronounced.'"

The actor explained that her her last name should be pronounced in three syllables, with an emphasis on the last third — where the l’accent aigu appears above the “e.”

However, Raven-Symoné also noted that hearing the mispronunciation doesn't bother her after all these years, saying the two-syllable articulation is "just fine."

"I don't trip over it, I don't correct people, but the correct spelling of my name is pronounced 'Raven-Symoné,' but you can call me Raven-Symoné — I'm not tripping over it," she said.

She captioned the video, which has amassed over 3 million views, "Listen here...symoné."

Since sharing the correction, the star's account has been flooded with messages of love and support, as well as amusing comments from fans about her iconic teen character.

"Raven Baxter* but yes," wrote @vic_torii, referencing Symoné's most-famous role.

Another added, "Funny way of pronouncing Baxter but ok sis."

User @mari.donis gave her stamp of approval, writing "you’re so iconic that you don’t even have to say raven symone. if anyone mentions the name raven we already know it’s you."

One user said they just refer to her as her former Disney show's namesake: "That's So Raven."

In November 2022, Raven-Symoné opened up about another area of her identity. In an interview with Them, she shared her story of coming out as gay and becoming the LGBTQ role model that she needed growing up.

She credits her "Sister Act" co-star Demond Green for giving her the courage to share her story.

“I remember he sat me down once and he was like, ‘You’re going to have to come out.’ And I was like, ‘No, I’m not,’” she said.

As the two discussed growing up in the limelight, the actor explained that there weren't many people in the LGBTQ community who she felt were role models at the time.

“I’m like, ‘I didn’t have any role models either.’ Like who did I have to look up to?” she said her conversation with Green went at the time. “No offense, Ellen (DeGeneres) back then, (coming out) didn’t go so well for her. And so all of those moments just did not lead up to a safe environment for me to come out.”

However, with Green's support, Raven-Symoné came out on Aug. 2, 2013, tweeting, “I can finally get married! Yay government! So proud of you.”

In June 2020, Raven-Symoné married Miranda Maday, with whom she now shares a YouTube channel, entitled "8 PM," and proudly posts silly videos on social media.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” the actress, whose full name became Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman, wrote in the caption. “I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday!”