Raven-Symoné says everyone she dated had to sign an NDA, including her now wife

Before Raven-Symoné would get to any "naughty times" with a potential partner, she would break out the paperwork first.

The former "That's So Raven" star shared on the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast" that before she got married she would make anyone she was dating sign a non-disclosure agreement.

"So, all of my the relationships, when I started dating I had to get people to sign NDAs," she said. "And it took me a while to wrap my head around it, because it’s just very impersonal. But someone in our position needs to do that."

She was then asked when exactly she would bring up the paperwork issue with someone.

"Before the naughty times come," she said. "I’m serious, right before naughty time comes."

Raven-Symoné said she used to have anyone she was dating sign a non-disclosure form about their relationship. Nathan Congleton / NBC

"So you have paperwork on your nightstand?" Mandel asked.

"Yes," she said before smiling. "Not always on the nightstand. It might happen the day before or whatever."

She added that there also were consent forms about any type of sexual acts that may happen. Raven-Symoné said she would get the paperwork from her lawyer and have it handy when the time came.

"The lawyer’s right there in the room!" she joked. "Welcome to being a celebrity in Hollywood nowadays. It’s true, though. Nowadays, hashtags, real life, they’ve changed the dynamic of having an intimate relationship with somebody."

She even had a filing cabinet with all the forms in a folder marked "relationships."

"You pick one up, date it, sign it," she said. "I still got ‘em. I still got all of them so nobody can say anything. I had some good times. I’m 36, honey, I’ve had my moments."

That conversation even came up with her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, whom she married in 2020. The two started a YouTube channel together last year in which they share their lives as a multiracial LGBTQ couple.

Raven-Symoné said on the podcast that she was at a restaurant in New York with Pearman-Maday when she asked her to sign the NDA forms. Her mother, she said, was urging her to do it.

"I was really reluctant because I knew something was different about Miranda," she said.

The two had been dating for about two months, and Pearman-Maday initially refused to sign the NDA.

"She’s like, ‘I don’t understand,’ because she knew that we had something different," Raven-Symoné said. "It just feels different. She did it for me because she knew that I was being pushed elsewhere, and she understood.

"We both were like, 'This takes away the genuineness of it all.' She knows who she is, so she did it, but she’s also proven to be beyond the three pages (of the NDA)."

Non-disclosure agreements became a topic of conversation and debate during the #MeToo movement, during which several women spoke out about their encounters with disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and other high-profile men despite the financial and legal risk of violating NDAs they had signed.

Recently, Erica Herman, the ex-girlfriend of golf superstar Tiger Woods, filed a lawsuit in March claiming their NDA is "unenforceable" and should be nullified.