Raven-Symone gets candid about being body-shamed: 'I prevailed over it'

Raven-Symoné is happy to be finally living life according to her own terms.

The "Raven's Home" actress and former "Cosby Show" child star, 34, told People magazine she's "taking control" of her life after spending decades worried about Hollywood rejection. "My whole life is kind of based on what the industry wants," she said. "Other people controlled my hair, my eyebrows, my clothing, my words, everything."

Raven-Symoné said she "prevailed" over being body-shamed in the early 2000s "because at the end of the day, it's like, 'Come on, people, everybody's a different size.'" Eric McCandless / Getty Images

"I push myself aside so much to make sure that my career is on point that I don't always take care of my mental health," she added.

It wasn't only industry insiders who've "controlled" the "That's So Raven" alum's appearance. Online critics added to the pressure when they body-shamed her in the early 2000s.

"There was definitely a seesaw within my mind," she recalled. "I prevailed over it because at the end of the day, it's like, 'Come on, people, everybody's a different size.'"

The actress and singer describes feeling pushed to conform on her new album, "The Reintroduction," available July 24. On several songs, she says, she's "releasing anger, pain and grudges towards the entertainment industry, myself and others."

Though she's long kept details about her love life to herself, Raven-Symoné surprised fans last month when she revealed she married Miranda Maday, 32.

Now, the happy newlywed is focusing on building a life with her loving new wife.

"I get to make new plans with a brilliant woman, and we get to create an empire for ourselves," she says. "We get to map out our future in ways that we want."