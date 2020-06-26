Rapper Huey, known for 'Pop, Lock & Drop It,' dies at 32

Rapper Huey, best known known for the hit song "Pop, Lock & Drop It," was fatally shot and another man wounded during a late-night shooting outside St. Louis, police said Friday.

The 32-year-old performer, whose real name was Lawrence Franks Jr., was shot at a home in the city of Kinloch, Missouri. He died at a hospital at around 11 p.m. Thursday, St. Louis County police Sgt. Benjamin Granda said.

A second man, 21, who was also wounded in the shooting, showed up at the Ferguson Police Department and was taken to a nearby hospital, Granda added. That second victim is expected to survive.

The sergeant said that as many as 10 "other individuals were present in and around the crime scene during" the shooting.

Huey's listed address was in downtown St. Louis about 15 miles south of the tiny municipality of Kinloch, police said.

His song "Pop, Lock & Drop It" topped at No. 6 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart on June 2, 2007.

Producer Jaylien Wesley said he broke down in tears after learning of the performer's death, "shed a few, my dawg Huey is gone forever."

He tweeted, addressing Huey, "thank you for the talk, thank you for your energy, thank you for believing in me. Ima help keep your spirit alive down here. much much love forever."

