Dolly Parton mourns the loss of younger brother Randy: 'He is in a better place'

Dolly Parton is mourning the loss of her younger brother Randy Parton, who has died at the age of 67. The cause of death, according to Parton, was cancer.

"My brother Randy has lost his battle with cancer," the 75-year-old county music icon said on Facebook. "The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time. We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms."

Dolly Parton shares the microphone with brother Randy Parton in in Roanoke Rapids, N.C. Nov. 11, 2005. Todd Wetherington / AP

Randy followed in his the footsteps of his big sister, pursing a career in music and entertainment. Part of her band for many years, he also recorded his own albums “There Was A Dream” and “America, From Where I Stand.” He was also a fixture at Dollywood.

"Randy was a great singer, writer, and entertainer," she added on Thursday. "He sang, played guitar and bass in my band for many years. He headed his own show at Dollywood since it opened in 1986. He’s had several chart records of his own, but his duet with me on 'Old Flames Can’t Hold A Candle To You' will always be a highlight in my own career."

The pair more recently recorded “You Are My Christmas,” a duet on Dolly's 2020 Christmas album, joined by his daughter, Heidi. Dolly said this track "will always be a favorite" of hers.

"It was his last musical recording and he shined on it just like he’s shining in heaven now," she said. "He is survived by his wife Deb, his daughter Heidi, son Sabyn, grandsons Huston and Trent. We will always love him and he will always be in our hearts."

According to Country Living, Randy and Dolly share 10 other siblings: Willadeene, David Wilburn, Coy Denver, Bobby Lee, Stella Mae, Cassie Nan, Larry Gerald, Floyd Estel, Freida Estelle and Rachel Ann. Two of their brothers passed away over the years: Larry died just a few days after his birth back in 1955, and Floyd died in 2018 at the age of 61.