Viral clip showing awkward moment when actors lose an Emmy is hilarious

If 2020 was a video, it would be this.

At this year's Emmys, those nominated got a little visit from an intern dressed in a hazmat suit delivering their golden lady.

So wait ... what happens when you lose?

One star, Ramy Youssef, shared their presenter awkwardly waving and then walking away with their trophy in hand.

when you lose the emmy pic.twitter.com/ECkbGcoHBA — ramy youssef (@ramy) September 21, 2020

"This video deserves a short form Emmy," one person wrote.

"Why is this so funny and weird at the same time," another person added.

ABC announced Friday that trophy presenters “may be visiting some of the winners live.” According to Variety, the hazmat suit was created by costume designer Katja Cahill and executive producer Guy Carrington. Carrington also worked with an actual hazmat manufacturer to create the looks for the show.

Youssef entered Sunday night's ceremony with two nominations for his work on "Ramy," coming up short in the lead actor in a comedy series and directing for a comedy series categories.