March 21, 2019, 6:52 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Ramona Singer is backtracking from some insensitive remarks she made.

Singer has apologized for derogatory comments she made about Bethenny Frankel’s late boyfriend Dennis Shields on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

“How smart can Dennis be? I mean, he was on drugs,” Singer, 62, tells Sonja Morgan on the episode.

She quickly took to Twitter to let all who may have been offended know she was sorry.

"I cringed when I saw what I said about Dennis in tonight’s episode," she wrote. "It definitely wasn’t one of my finer moments. I respected and liked him very much and I sincerely apologize to his family and Bethenny for my thoughtless comments."

Shields died from an apparent drug overdose at the age of 51 last August. He and Frankel had gotten engaged four months before his death.

Dennis Shields and Bethenny Frankel in New York City on June 14, 2016. GC Images

The scene in question involving Singer was reportedly filmed three weeks after Shields died, reports People.

In the wake of Shields' death, Frankel, 48, had taken to social media to give an update on how she was coping, writing that it was "hard to breathe."

"It’s hard to breathe & I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so," she wrote. "It’s excruciating-sudden death is no closure & constant ?s & memories. Our relationship is current so it’s painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends. Xo"

She also posted a tribute to Shields on Instagram.

"Rest In Peace my sweet babies who gave me endless unconditional love," she wrote alongside the photo, which captured Shields, as well as her dog Cookie, who passed away last fall. adding the hashtag "#nowandforever."