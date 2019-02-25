Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 25, 2019, 1:42 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Just moments after nabbing a best actor Oscar for his performance in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Rami Malek bit the dust.

The newly minted Oscar winner took a tumble by the stage after he gave his acceptance speech and was attended to by medical staffers, according to reports. The moment happened as the show went to a commercial break, but photographs captured Malek just below the Oscar stage, looking a bit stunned as people around him helped him to his feet.

Cameras caught Rami Malek after his slip following his best actor win at the the 91st Annual Academy Awards. Getty Images

Getty Images

While some reports said the 37-year-old fell off the stage, house medics told The Los Angeles Times that Malek simply slipped.

Getty Images

Medical staff attended to the "Mr. Robot" actor after he took his seat in the front row. He later walked back up on stage without help and exited into the wings.

Malek did not show any effects from the fall when he spoke to press later.

A medic speaks with Malek, seated, during the Oscar awards. Getty Images

Malek won an Oscar for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic. He described the win as a “monumental moment,” thanking band members and movie producers for casting him and their support.

"I may not have been the obvious choice, but I guess it worked out," he said in his speech. "Thank you, Queen, thank you, guys, for allowing me to be the tiniest part of your phenomenal, extraordinary legacy. I am forever in your debt."

To watch more from TODAY download our mobile app