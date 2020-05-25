Tony Bennett showers love on Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's new anthem 'Rain on Me'

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have amassed millions of fans with their successful careers, but both have also earned the love and respect of one of the music industry's most-esteemed icons: Tony Bennett.

The 93-year-old crooner took to social media to celebrate the two pop stars after the release of their new song "Rain on Me" that came out on Friday. (Gaga and Bennett have a well-documented friendship, after working together on their Grammy Award-winning album "Cheek to Cheek" in 2014.)

"#RainOnMe is a triumph," he said on Twitter. "It brings me joy to see two of the most talented entertainers I know create something so beautiful together."

Bennett wasn't the only fan of the new track. Music critics praised the song as well.

Mikale Wood from the Los Angeles Times called it "a fist-pumping self-empowerment jam," while Quinn Moreland of Pitchfork labeled it "a club-ready rush of early '90s house pop" which "draws its power from two women connecting on an emotional level."

"Rain on Me" is the second single from Gaga's upcoming album "Chromatica" which comes out May 29. The 34-year-old musician opened up about working with Grande in a recent interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1 host Zane Lowe.

Gaga said it was a true partnership, which started when Gaga asked Grande what she needed and how she wanted to proceed.

"I said to her, "OK, now everything that you care about while you sing, I want you to forget it and just sing. And by the way, while you're doing that, I'm going to dance in front of you," Gaga recalled. "And she was like, 'Oh my God. Oh my God, I can't, I can't. I don't know. Oh my God. OK, OK.' And then I did it and she sang, and she started to do things with her voice that was different. And it was the joy of two artists going, 'I see you.'"

"Chromatica" album cover. Lady Gaga

Gaga added that fans will see Grande do things she's never done before in the video for the song, which she said helped build a bridge between them.

"When she came into the studio, I was still crying and she was not. And she was like, 'You're going to be OK. Call me; here's my number,'" Gaga explained. "And she was so persistent. She would try over and over again to be friends with me. And I was too ashamed to hang out with her because I didn't want to project all of this negativity onto something that was healing and so beautiful. And eventually she called me on my s--t. She was, 'You're hiding.' And I was ... and then this friendship blossomed."

On the night of the song's release, which has already broke the record for biggest single day streams for an all female collaboration in Spotify history, the two stars celebrated one another.

"Thank you for reminding me I'm strong," Gaga wrote on Twitter. "I'm super emotional and love you so very much, I cherish you @ArianaGrande and little monsters without you I don't know how I would survive. I'd rather be dry, but at least I'm alive."

Grande, 26, echoed that sentiment, sharing, "One time ..... i met a woman who knew pain the same way i did... who cried as much as i did, drank as much wine as i did, ate as much pasta as i did and who's heart was bigger than her whole body. she immediately felt like a sister to me."