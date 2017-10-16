Rachel Platten TODAY concert: What you need to know

share tweet pin email

Rachel Platten is coming to TODAY! The popular singer behind the hits "Fight Song" and her new hit "Broken Glass" will bring her amazing voice to Rockefeller Plaza with a concert series performance.

Sarah Barlow and Stephen Schofield

Details:

Date: Friday, October 27

Hashtag: #RachelPlattenTODAY

Fan Passes: Click here for you and a guest to get a chance at priority access to the show.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.