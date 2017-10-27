Rachel Platten starts the weekend off right with TODAY concert

Citi Concert series favorite Rachel Platten returned on Friday, and boy did she know how to make "Waves" on the stage!
The New York City-born singer/songwriter joined TODAY on the date of the release of her second studio album on a major label, "Waves." She's no stranger to the music business; "Waves" follows her 2016 debut album "Wildfire" which contained the instant classic "Fight Song."
It may sound like Platten was an overnight success, but she's been releasing albums since 2003. She put out two independently, then went major in 2016 with "Wildfire" and broke huge with "Fight Song," which went 3x Platinum and inspired all kinds of people facing their own struggles.
Watch Rachel Platten perform her multi-platinum hit 'Fight Song' live on the TODAY plazaPlay Video - 3:48
And people remain inspired by Platten to this day: a young fan named Ashley in the TODAY audience got a hug from the singer after revealing she'd taken lessons so she could sing just like her.
See Rachel Platten share a tender moment with a fan: 'I believe in you!'Play Video - 1:28
"I have the most incredible, loyal supportive fans in the world," Platten said before performing. "Honestly, releasing this record could have brought up a lot of nerves but I knowing that had people who loved and supported me no matter what; it was a big deal."
Rachel Platten performs her single 'Perfect For You' live on TODAYPlay Video - 4:03
Later on, Platten performed four tunes, old and new: "Fight Song" (naturally), "Perfect For You," her summer single "Broken Glass" and "Collide."
Rachel Platten on the inspiration behind her new album 'Waves' and her 'naughty' Halloween costumePlay Video - 2:14
"All I want to do in the world is create, and the fact that anyone other than me and my own ears is enjoying what I'm doing is beautiful," she said.
Well, we think Platten is pretty beautiful herself. Be sure to check out all of her great performances on TODAY!
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.